The agent of one of Manchester United’s stars will have a transfer meeting with an interested club in the next few hours, with other options put on standby.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has just boosted his options with a double deal from Bayern Munich, but the club do not look to have concluded their summer business and want a midfielder, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte a target.

Manchester United are also expected to shift out players, with Jadon Sancho a candidate to depart, while Scott McTominay is too.

McTominay has been subject to offers from Fulham, which have failed, while Galatasaray also want him.

He is now, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Antonio Conte’s priority at Napoli.

Conte is desperate to sign McTominay and the midfielder’s agent is to hold a summit with Napoli in the next few hours.

It is suggested that McTominay’s agent has put other proposals for his client on standby.

Whether Napoli will be able to reach an agreement with Manchester United for McTominay remains to be seen, especially as Fulham failed to do so.