Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup has admitted that Leeds United target Jonathan Rowe will be in a meeting soon and acknowledged the difficulty of the situation.

Rowe has been training with the Under-21s at Norwich after he made the decision to pull out of the Canaries’ squad to play Oxford United last weekend.

He is a wanted man, and Leeds and Marseille have both failed with bids for Rowe, while Monaco are also interested in the winger.

Norwich have yet to accept an offer for the winger though and Thorup has been disappointed with his behaviour.

Rowe will not play this weekend, but Thorup admits the matter has been tough on him and a meeting will be held soon as the club seek to support him.

“It’s been tough for him, and we knew that when we took the decision”, Thorup said in a press conference.

“It’s a big fan base at this club, and they were affected by it. Jonny was too, and we‘ll support him the best way.

“He wants to talk to his team-mates, and he will be with us in a meeting soon. Then we will sit down and look at the next steps.”

And the Danish boss added, with a word of warning: “You have to surround yourself with people you trust and who can support you. It’s important to think about your behaviour. It’s a difficult business to be on your own.”

Marseille are expected to try again for Rowe, while Leeds, who are set to lose Georginio Rutter to Brighton, could well launch another bid for the winger.