Napoli midfielder Jens Cajunte is back in London as Ipswich Town push to sign him on loan this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

He was recently in the British capital when it seemed he could be joining Brentford in the ongoing transfer window.

However, the deal collapsed and he returned to Italy to await developments on his potential move away from Napoli.

Ipswich came into the picture this week for the midfielder and are in talks with Napoli about a loan deal to sign Cajuste.

It has been claimed that the midfielder is back in London to discuss the prospect of joining the newly promoted Premier League side.

Talks are still ongoing and no deal is still in place for Ipswich to sign the player on loan from Napoli.

However, the Portman Road outfit are pressing forward to convince the player to accept an offer to work under Kieran McKenna this season.

Cajuste is almost certain to leave Napoli this summer and he could complete a move to Ipswich.