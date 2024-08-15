Norwich City’s swoop for Rennes striker Bertug Yildirim is not happening, according to the BBC.

Having lost Adam Idah to Celtic recently, Norwich boss Johannes Hoff Thorup is keen to add to his attacking options before the window closes.

Norwich had zeroed in on an option in France and were working to get a deal over the line, with a fee agreed for the player.

Rennes’ Turkey international Yildirim is the man that Norwich wanted to bring to Carrow Road and they gave him a medical.

That move though will not happen and the Canaries’ swoop for the 22-year-old ‘is off’, likely due to the medical results.

Rennes only signed the Turk last summer and he signed a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 club.

Yildirim featured only sporadically though and despite turning out in 21 Ligue 1 games he accumulated just 453 minutes of football.

It remains to be seen where Norwich will look next as they try to hand Thorup extra firepower before the end of the month.