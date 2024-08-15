Ipswich Town do not have an agreement in place with Blackburn Rovers for Sammie Szmodics yet, but the feeling is the valuation gap is not insurmountable, according to Sky Sports News.

The Tractor Boys are looking to bring in goalscorers to survive in the upcoming Premier League season and they have identified some players.

Even though they have already secured Liam Delap this summer, they want to add more proven goalscoring talent to their squad.

Kieran McKenna’s side have been pushing for Blackburn Rovers’ star man Szmodics all summer and it has been suggested that they are still working on a deal.

He had a fantastic last season with Rovers where he made 37-goal contributions in 48 all competition appearances.

Szmodics is showing no signs of stopping as he has scored three goals already for Blackburn Rovers in this campaign.

Even though the Tractor Boys are yet to reach an agreement with the Championship side, there is a feeling that Ipswich Town’s offer is close to what Blackburn Rovers are asking for Szmodics.

With the gap a narrow one, a deal could still happen.

The Tractor Boys will face Arne Slot’s Liverpool in their opening Premier League match on this Saturday.