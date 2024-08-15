Nottingham Forest have contacted Sevilla defender Gonzalo Montiel as they weigh up a move to sign him this summer.

The Argentine has been with Sevilla since 2021 and has notched up 72 appearances for the Spanish giants in the process.

Doubt has been cast on his future in Spain though, with interest arriving from the English shores and Sevilla ready to sell for the right price.

Nottingham Forest, who are looking to restock their squad after narrowly avoiding relegation last term, have shortlisted Montiel.

And, according to Spanish outlet El Sevillista, the Tricky Trees have been in touch with the player as they prepare a possible move.

Montiel, who is initially not set to travel with his team for their visit to Las Palmas for their first La Liga game of the season, is set to sort out his future in the coming days.

The Spanish club are open to negotiations with Nottingham Forest but want a fee of around €9m from the sale.

It remains to see how much Nottingham Forest are willing to spend on the entire operation.