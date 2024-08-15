Ramon Sosa is having his medical now before he completes his move to Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Tricky Trees have signed multiple forwards in the transfer window and they want to add more before the month ends.

Currently, they are set to bring in Sosa from Argentine outfit Talleres after a long negotiation process.

Talleres will receive €11.7m guaranteed for Sosa with €5m add-ons based on Sosa’s performances at the Tricky Trees.

The 24-year-old Paraguay international is currently going through his medical tests before he officially becomes a Nottingham Forest player.

It has been suggested that Talleres will receive 15 per cent of the fee if Sosa is sold by Nottingham Forest in the future.

The 24-year-old left winger has made 13-goal contributions in 21 all-competition matches this season for Talleres.

He will be looking to continue his good form and cement a place in Nuno’s first team for the upcoming season.