Chelsea believe that Southampton boss Russell Martin is perfect for young midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu after entering the process of agreeing a loan deal with the Saints, according to the Athletic.

Ugochukwu, 20, has been expected to leave Chelsea on loan to continue his development and the Blues have been looking at a host of options.

They have settled on Southampton and Saints are now in advanced talks to take Ugochukwu on loan for the season.

Chelsea have full belief in Ugochukwu and the loan deal will not contain an option to buy.

It is suggested that Southampton boss Martin was key for the deal.

Chelsea are big admirers of Martin and feel that his system and philosophy align closely with the ones they are pursuing under Enzo Maresca.

Ugochukwu will be looking to get regular game time on the south coast before returning to Chelsea.

It is unclear if Southampton have given Chelsea any guarantees over the playing time that Ugochukwu would receive.