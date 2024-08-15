Southampton are trying to sign Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer on a permanent deal, according to the Athletic.

Saints boss Russell Martin wants to strengthen his squad before the transfer window closes and is eyeing extra firepower in the final third of the pitch.

Martin’s eyes have been drawn towards Villa Park for a solution and talks have been held over signing Archer.

Southampton do not have a deal in place with Aston Villa for the 22-year-old, but they are making progress over what would be a permanent transfer.

Archer played in the Premier League last season with Sheffield United, however when the Blades were relegated, Villa had to buy him back for £18.5m.

He made 30 appearances in the Premier League in a Sheffield United shirt and scored four goals.

It is unclear what level of fee might be being discussed for a player who has another three years left on his contract.

He would though give Martin another option in attack ahead of a likely demanding season in the Premier League.

Update: Archer is now claimed to be in Southampton to wrap up the move.