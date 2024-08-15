Jacob Widell Zetterstrom has likely played his last game for Djurgarden before a move to Derby County and was emotional after the final whistle in the Swedish side’s game tonight.

Derby agreed a fee with the Swedish shot-stopper earlier this summer, but Djurgarden were keen to keep hold of him to aid their Europa Conference League qualifying campaign.

Zetterstrom started between the sticks tonight in Sweden as Djurgarden played Finnish side Ilves.

The first leg had ended 1-1 in Sweden and Djurgarden winning the second leg 3-1 has put them into the next round.

Zetterstrom was visibly emotional after the game as he saluted the fans and, according to Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen, the game was likely his last before the move to Derby.

Paul Warne’s men have already kicked off their Championship campaign.

Zetterstrom, who was also linked with Wolves, will be keen to hit the ground running at Pride Park and challenge to make the number 1 shirt his own.

Djurgarden, soon to be his former club, are now into the playoff round in the Europa Conference League.