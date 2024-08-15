Tottenham Hotspur still view outgoings as a key priority despite being ready to make additions, according to the Press Association.

Spurs recently splashed £65m to sign striker Dominic Solanke and more fresh faces are expected to follow in the coming weeks.

The club have also been strong on offloading players this summer with the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Bryan Gil and Emerson Royal all shipped out.

Despite Ange Postecoglou still looking for signings, outgoings remain a key priority for Tottenham.

Manor Solomon, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso are all players that Spurs would like to shift through the exit door.

Further departures would likely mean more space on the wage bill for new arrivals and more money for Postecoglou to spend.

Tottenham could also loan out a number of promising youngsters.

Jamie Donley is now close to completing a loan move to League One side Leyton Orient.