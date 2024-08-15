Two unnamed Premier League clubs have now contacted the agent of a player who has been linked with Everton and Nottingham Forest this summer.

Everton and Nottingham Forest have made moves to boost their squad this summer, but neither have brought down the shutters on their business.

Sean Dyche and Nuno’s sides have been linked with Fenerbahce’s defender Jayden Oosterwolde this summer and now interest around him may be ramping up.

Oosterwolde’s agent spoke to Inside Futbol earlier this summer to confirm his client is a wanted man.

The versatile left-footed defender has been in demand this summer and multiple top-flight sides around Europe have kept their eyes on him.

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, two fellow Premier League clubs have now contacted the player’s agent to enquire about his situation.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite has been heavily linked with a move away from Goodison Park while Nottingham Forest’s Murillo has no shortage of suitors.

Oosterwold can play either as a centre-back or a left-back and his versatile profile has been an extra feature of attraction.

It is unclear if either of the Premier League clubs to ask about him are Everton or Nottingham Forest.