West Ham United are a club that Carlos Soler would be willing to join, but he would also not be opposed to staying at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Hammers, under their manager Julen Lopetegui, have been active in the transfer market and strengthening their existing unit.

Having just confirmed the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, they are now focusing on recruiting a central midfielder.

Soler’s profile has caught the attention of the 57-year-old manager, who previously worked with him at Sevilla.

West Ham are looking to sign Soler on loan from PSG with an obligation to buy included in the agreement.

Soler would be open to joining West Ham, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, however he would not be opposed to staying at PSG.

The midfielder was the captain through pre-season and the club have told him they are happy for him to stay or go.

Soler also has interest from Saudi Arabia, but if he leaves PSG then it is the West Ham route which convinces him the most at present.