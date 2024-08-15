West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma is still in the United Arab Emirates after a switch to Shabab Al-Ahli collapsed, according to Sky Sports News.

The Hammers agreed a deal for Zouma to make the switch to the UAE side and were keen to get his wages off the books.

Shabab Al-Ahli though had concerns about Zouma’s knees following medical tests ahead of signing him.

A move has collapsed, but Zouma is still in Dubai.

West Ham are working on potential solutions for Zouma and the centre-back does still have interest from Saudi Arabia.

The Hammers are not planning for the new season with Zouma in the squad.

And terminating his contract by reaching a mutual agreement is also something that West Ham have not ruled out doing if necessary.

The preference though would be for Zouma to find another club to move to and it remains to be seen if an option in Saudi Arabia will emerge.