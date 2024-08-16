Arsenal now want to wrap up a deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino soon as they are not keen for the chase to drag on longer.

The Gunners have been careful with their arrivals this summer and the only new face at the club so far is defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Real Sociedad’s 28-year-old central midfielder Merino has been a top target for them and the player is also eager to complete the move.

Mike Arteta’s side have had their first bid for Merino turned down in recent days but they remain hopeful.

It was recently suggested that Arsenal securing Merino for the La Liga side is just a matter of time.

And now according to Spanish outlet Relevo, the Gunners are looking to secure a deal for Merino quickly.

It has also been suggested that the Premier League side informed Real Sociedad last month that they will pay a package around of €35m for the Euro 2024 winner.

The Gunners are claimed to be keen to end the soap opera around Merino and want the deal done.

How quickly they might be able to get it over the line is open to question.