Everton and Leeds United look set to miss out on winger Largie Ramazani as he is in talks to stay at Almeria in Spain, according to journalist Harry Watkinson.

Both Everton and Leeds are in the market to add to their attacking options and the 23-year-old wide-man is a player they are keen on.

He came through the youth set-up at Manchester United, but headed to Almeria in Spain in 2020 as a free agent.

It had been thought that Ramazani could head back to England this summer, however he is now speaking with Almeria about a new contract.

Almeria would like to keep hold of the Belgian and are holding talks with him to extend a deal which ends next summer.

Despite Ramazani’s best efforts, he could not help Almeria avoid relegation out of La Liga last term.

The winger made 29 appearances in the Spanish top flight, scoring three times and providing five assists.

Almeria are due to kick off their Segunda Division campaign this weekend with a trip to face Racing Santander.