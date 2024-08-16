Bayer Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou is on Crystal Palace’s shortlist of targets, but he is not a priority at the moment.

Marc Guehi’s future at Crystal Palace has continued to remain under the scanner with Newcastle pushing to snare him away from Selhurst Park.

Newcastle have failed with four offers for the defender and are now considering whether to table a fifth bid at this stage of the window.

Palace are looking to bring in a centre-back regardless of the England defender’s future and a number of options are being looked at.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Kossounou is one of the names on their shortlist of centre-backs.

He made 21 starts in Leverkusen’s Bundesliga-winning campaign last season and was a key part of the squad.

The Ivorian has been on Crystal Palace’s radar but he is not a priority target for the club this summer

Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix is a bigger target for Palace with Oliver Glasner pushing him to take him to south London in the final weeks of the window.