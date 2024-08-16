Burnley are keeping discussions open about a move away from Turf Moor for one of their stars interesting a Premier League club, according to Sky Sports News.

Scott Parker has been assessing his squad and has just sold Scott Twine to Bristol City; Twine has signed a four-year deal.

Another midfielder could also be on the way out of Turf Moor as Norwegian Sander Berge is attracting interest.

Manchester United are keen on Berge as they look for another midfielder to add to the ranks.

And Burnley and Manchester United are keeping dialogue about a possible move for Berge to Old Trafford open.

After recruiting two central defenders, one striker and one full-back over the course of the window, Manchester United’s focus now is on a central midfielder.

Losing Berge would be a blow for Burnley, but one cushioned by a substantial transfer fee.

The midfielder made 37 appearances for Burnley over the course of last season in the Premier League and went into the referee’s notebook on eight occasions.