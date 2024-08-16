One of Celtic’s stars is snubbing interest from south of the border to hold out for a move to his favoured destination.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have recently boosted their striking options by bring in Adam Idah from Norwich City and are expected to make further signings.

Celtic are though coming under siege for key midfielder Matt O’Riley, who has been the subject of repeated bids from Italian side Atalanta.

O’Riley also has interest from south of the border where Brighton and Southampton, both Premier League clubs, want him.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato though, O’Riley is at the moment snubbing interest from the Premier League because he wants to join Atalanta.

Playing in Serie A with Atalanta is attracting O’Riley and he is holding out for the Italians.

Atalanta have narrowed the gap between themselves and Celtic in recent weeks, but still have no agreement in place for O’Riley.

And Rodgers is continuing to play the midfielder for Celtic despite the risk he could pick up an injury.