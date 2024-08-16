Chelsea are ‘progressing’ in talks with Atletico Madrid to sign Aston Villa target Joao Felix, according to Sky Sports News.

Atletico Madrid are keen to land Conor Gallagher from Chelsea and he flew out to Spain, only to have to fly back again as Chelsea’s bid to sign Samu Omorodion from the Spanish side collapsed.

Talks have continued in the background on the basis of Felix going to Chelsea and Gallagher going to Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid are determined to land Gallagher and Chelsea are ‘progressing’ in talks to sign Felix.

Felix has been a key target for Aston Villa boss Unai Emery this summer, but Villa look sidelined in the race at present.

Atletico Madrid are keen to move Felix on and the player himself also wants to depart the Madrid-based side.

Felix would not be new to Chelsea if he does make the move as he had a loan stint at Stamford Bridge in the 2022/23 campaign.

Gallagher has been told if he stays at Chelsea this season then his chances of game time will be limited.

He is inside the final year of his Blues contract and a move to Atletico Madrid would be valued at £36m.