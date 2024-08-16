Chelsea could move to try to sign Newcastle United target Federico Chiesa if they can offload Raheem Sterling, despite a swap idea falling flat.

The Blues recently explored a deal with Juventus which would see Chiesa move to Stamford Bridge and Sterling head to Turin.

It quickly became apparent though that the idea would not work, with the different valuations and wages an issue; Sterling earns twice as much as Chiesa.

Even so, according to Sky Italia, Chelsea could still go back for Chiesa before the window closes.

They like the Italian winger and if Sterling leaves the club in the coming weeks, then they could try for Chiesa.

The winger has been widely tipped to leave Juventus this summer and Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are firm admirers.

At present the Magpies are focusing on trying to sign England defender Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

They have so far failed with four bids for the centre-back.

Whether Newcastle will go in for Chiesa is open to question and may depend on how much they pay for Guehi, if they do sign him.