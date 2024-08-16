Atletico Madrid are not prepared to give up on Conor Gallagher until they are sure they can no longer sign him.

Gallagher flew out to Spain to join Atletico Madrid earlier this month, but the deal fell apart and he headed back to England.

Atletico Madrid have not given up on signing the midfielder and behind the scenes talks are still happening, with Joao Felix potentially going the other way to Chelsea.

Atletico Madrid are keeping their focus on Gallagher and will not look at alternatives until they are sure they cannot sign him, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

The Spanish giants continue to want to bring Gallagher in.

Both Atletico Madrid and Chelsea would have to agree on the respective valuations of Gallagher and Felix for a move to happen.

Gallagher is now inside the final year of his contract at Chelsea.

It has been made clear to the midfielder that if he stays he will have only limited playing time this season.