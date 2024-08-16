Crystal Palace are showing interest in a wing-back on the books at a Bundesliga club, according to the South London Press.

As the transfer window enters its business end, Palace are battling to keep hold of defender Marc Guehi, who is wanted by Newcastle United.

Boss Oliver Glasner is keen to continue to build his squad though, with hopes high about what the Austrian tactician can produce in his first full campaign in charge.

Crystal Palace are backing Glasner and the Eagles have ‘shown interest’ in Union Berlin wing-back Robin Gosens.

Palace have yet to progress the interest in Gosens to a firm bid, but they are looking at him.

The Germany international only returned to the Bundesliga last summer, ending a lengthy spell in Serie A.

Gosens played for both Atalanta and Inter during his time in Italy.

How much Union Berlin would be looking for to let Gosens, who they paid €15m for, go this summer remains to be seen.