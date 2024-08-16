PSV Eindhoven CEO Marcel Brands has insisted that the club want to hold on to Brighton defensive target Olivier Boscagli this summer.

The Dutch giants are facing the threat of losing the defender in the final two weeks of the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old defender has emerged as an option for Brighton, who are keen to take him to the Premier League ahead of the deadline of 30th August.

Brighton have already failed with bids for the centre-back this summer with their latest offer dismissed as too low.

However, they are facing reluctant sellers in PSV who are pushing to hold on to the defender in the ongoing transfer window.

Brands revealed that the club are intending to hold on to Boscagli beyond the deadline day this summer.

The PSV CEO told ESPN Netherlands: “Boscagli is a player we definitely want to keep.”

Boscagli has a year left on his contract and is yet to agree to sign a new deal with the Dutch giants.