Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris has conceded that nothing is imminent when it comes to the club bringing in new arrivals.

The Black Cats have signed four new players on free transfers in Alan Browne, Ian Poveda, Simon Moore and Blondy Nna Noukeu in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Bringing in a new striker is still a priority for the club and Le Bris is keen to strengthen other areas of his Sunderland squad as well.

However, the Sunderland boss admitted that for the moment there will not be any imminent new arrivals to the club.

Le Bris insisted that the club are working hard behind the scenes to do deals and bring in more fresh faces into Sunderland before the end of the transfer window on 30th August.

Asked if Sunderland are close to signing anyone, he said in a press conference: “Not at the moment.

“We are working very hard and confident, but it’s a difficult market.

“I hope maybe in a few days.”

Sunderland made a good start to their Championship season with a 2-0 win at Cardiff City but crashed out of the EFL Cup with a defeat at Preston North End this week.