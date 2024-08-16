The fee that Southampton are paying to sign forward Cameron Archer from Aston Villa has emerged.

Saints are wrapping up the capture of Archer, with talks advanced, and the hitman is expected to be added to Russell Martin’s squad.

Aston Villa had to re-sign Archer in the summer when Sheffield United were relegated and paid £18.5m.

Now they are quickly moving Archer out and, according to talkSPORT, the fee that Southampton will pay Aston Villa for him is £15m, but also includes some add-ons.

It is unclear if any sell-on clause has been included in the agreement between the two clubs.

Archer, 22, made 30 appearances in the Premier League for Sheffield United last season and found the back of the net on four occasions.

Saints boss Martin will want to push those numbers higher with Archer at St Mary’s.

Southampton kick off their Premier League campaign on Saturday away at Newcastle United.