Tottenham Hotspur have agreed to pay a big fee to Burnley for the signature of 19-year-old winger Wilson Odobert this summer.

The winger has completed a move from Burnley to Tottenham and has signed a five-year contract with Spurs; he only joined Burnley last year from French side Troyes.

The north London club have confirmed the signing and he will be part of Ange Postecoglou’s first-team squad this season.

Burnley signed him from Troyes last summer for a fee of €12m and have now bagged a big profit from his sale.

According to French daily Le Parisien, Odobert has joined Tottenham for a fixed fee of €37m plus more money based on performance-based add-ons.

Burnley have also secured a sell-on clause, which could bring in more money for their coffers in the future.

Tottenham heavily scouted the winger and are certain that they have brought in a top young talent.

Odobert netted three goals in 29 Premier League appearances last season and scored in Burnley’s 4-1 win over Luton last weekend.