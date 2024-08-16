Fiorentina are exploring the conditions of a potential deal for the signature of Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof this summer.

Lindelof has further dropped down the pecking order of defenders at Old Trafford this summer following the arrivals of Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt.

He has a year left on his contract and Manchester United are open to offers to sell him in the ongoing transfer window.

A move to Turkey has been mooted but Manchester United are yet to receive any concrete offers for the Swede.

He is now attracting interest from Italy as according to Sky Italia, Fiorentina are considering a swoop for the Sweden international.

It has been claimed the Serie A outfit are looking at the possibilities of a potential deal this summer.

Fiorentina are exploring the financial conditions of doing a deal to take Lindelof to Italy this summer.

Manchester United are keen to move him on and are waiting for offers to land on their table.