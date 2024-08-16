Rangers’ swoop to land a midfielder from a Premier League club looks to be dead in the water, according to Football Scotland.

Gers boss Philippe Clement is in a tough spot as he looks to strengthen his squad before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

He has admitted that he will need to sell to be able to bring in fresh faces and Rangers face a wait to offload the likes of Todd Cantwell and Ianis Hagi.

They have still been looking to push deals through though and have been holding talks with Chelsea about midfielder Leo Castledine.

Rangers wanted to loan the teenager, but crucially to also have an option to buy included in the deal.

Chelsea did not want to agree to that and the talks hit choppy waters.

Now there has been no movement for a week and Rangers’ swoop looks to be dead in the water.

Clement will have to turn his attention away from Castledine unless there is unexpected movement and fresh talks soon.