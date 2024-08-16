Fulham and Ipswich Town target Cameron Puertas is ‘close to a transfer’ and it will likely be to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old midfielder is on the books at Belgian side Union SG and has attracted interest this summer.

He was the subject of an offer from the MLS earlier this month, which came in at €12m, but Union SG rejected it.

Puertas, an attacking midfielder by trade, has also been heavily linked with heading to England amid Fulham and Ipswich showing interest.

And things appear to be moving with the midfielder as, according to Belgian daily Nieuwsblad, Puertas is ‘close to a transfer’ and ‘it will probably’ be to the Premier League.

Whether Fulham or Ipswich are close to landing the Union SG man remains to be seen and it is also suggested that Puertas has suitors in Saudi Arabia.

Union SG look willing to cash in following their elimination from the Champions League qualifying rounds at the hands of Slavia Prague.

Puertas, who was previously on the books at Swiss side Lausanne Sport, scored in Union SG’s Belgian Super Cup win over Club Brugge last month.