A number of top European clubs, some with guaranteed Champions League football, are keen on signing West Ham midfielder Andy Irving, according to the Edinburgh News.

The Hammers are yet to see what the midfielder can bring to the plate having immediately loaned him to Austria Klagenfurt after signing him from the same club.

However, he caught the attention of new West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui, who was impressed with his performances in pre-season.

While the club see him as a long-term signing, clarity on his immediate future is yet to be ascertained.

There is a significant amount of interest in the former Scotland Under-21 international from clubs in Europe and some with Champions League football.

Among those are last season’s Europa League winners Atalanta, who will participate in Europe’s premier tournament this time.

In fact, they have already approached the Hammers to discuss a possible move but so have La Liga side Espanyol.

Other clubs are also expected to make moves in the final two weeks of the transfer window and the jury is out on what West Ham will do.