Georginio Rutter is set to undergo a medical with Brighton imminently ahead of leaving Leeds United in the ongoing transfer window.

Brighton have triggered the £40m release clause in his contract with Leeds this week and are now on the verge of signing him.

Leeds have been reluctant to lose the attacker after watching Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville leave earlier in the transfer window.

The Whites continued to plead with the forward to stay put at Leeds but the forward arrived on the south coast of England to complete the move.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Rutter will be put through a medical imminently by Brighton in the next few minutes.

The forward has given his consent to the move and personal terms have also been worked out between the club and Rutter.

Once the Frenchman passes the medical, he will sign a long-term contract with the Seagulls.

Despite Leeds’ desperate attempts to keep him, Rutter is on the cusp of joining Brighton this summer.