Leicester City have identified a goalkeeper to compete with Mads Hermansen for the starting spot, but face competition from Anderlecht.

The Foxes have made a comeback to the Premier League after one season’s absence and they are trying to bring in players to survive.

They were close to securing attacker Adam Hlozek from Bayer Leverkusen but Hoffenheim have hijacked the deal.

Leicester are also looking to recruit in other positions and bringing in a goalkeeper to compete with Hermansen is high on the agenda.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Foxes have shortlisted Royal Antwerp shot-stopper Jean Butez as one of the possible options.

The 29-year-old has been on the Belgian club’s books since 2020 and has made 168 appearances for them so far.

They see Butez as a potential number 1 at the King Power Stadium.

Belgian giants Anderlecht are expected to bid for Butez after the English transfer window closes at the end of this month, while the transfer window in Belgium is open until 6th September.