Liverpool and Manchester United are amongst four Premier League clubs who have their eyes on Rennes left-back Adrien Truffert this summer.

The Frenchman returned to training with Rennes this week after representing France in the Olympic Games in Paris.

A product of the Rennes academy, there are question marks over whether he will still be at the club after the transfer window closes on 30th August.

Paris Saint-Germain have been interested in him and he has attracted several suitors from the Premier League as well.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, as many as four Premier League have set their sights on Truffert this summer.

Manchester United and Liverpool are amongst the teams who are keeping tabs on the defender in the ongoing window.

Nottingham Forest and Wolves have also shown an interest in taking the left-back to the Premier League this summer.

With two weeks left in the window, there are suggestions that Rennes could receive offers for the defender in the coming days.