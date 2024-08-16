Liverpool look set for disappointment if they try to land Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri as the Molineux outfit ‘consider him not for sale’, according to the Express & Star.

The Reds have yet to make a single signing this summer, but Arne Slot is ready for additions if they will improve his squad.

Liverpool are now looking in the Premier League for an option and have been heavily linked with Wolves full-back Ait-Nouri.

However, Liverpool’s chances of landing Ait-Nouri look slim.

Wolves ‘will not entertain’ a departure for the defender this summer and ‘consider him not for sale’.

The Molineux club have no need to sell and have just banked a big fee from winger Pedro Neto going to Chelsea.

Ait-Nouri is a key man at Wolves and the club have him under contract for a further two years.

He made 33 appearances in the Premier League for Gary O’Neil’s men last season and featured in both his club’s league meetings with Liverpool.