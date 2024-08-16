Liverpool could rekindle their interest in a Bundesliga midfielder after being snubbed by Martin Zubimendi, according to the Daily Record.

The Merseyside giants have been in the market for a defensive midfielder and had set their heart on Zubimendi.

They were prepared to trigger his €60m release clause at Real Sociedad and felt there was encouragement from the midfielder that he would make the move.

The Spain international rejected Liverpool though and speculation is rife over whether they will sign an alternative or simply make no signing in that position at all.

Now it has been suggested that Liverpool could rekindle their interest in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone.

Kone is a player that Gladbach are willing to sell and he is available for €25m.

Liverpool have been consistently linked with Kone over the course of the last year, but have yet to pull the trigger on a real effort to sign him.

The jury is out on whether that will change before the transfer window closes at the end of this month.

Liverpool have yet to make a single signing.