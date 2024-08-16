Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has admitted that a good offer for Fulham target Diego Carlos could see the central defender leave the club this summer.

It has been suggested recently that the Villans are looking to offload Carlos this summer and are also interested in Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida.

Aston Villa have rejected an offer from Fulham for their Brazilian centre-back but Emery insisted upon the defender being a concrete part of the team.

The Villans boss, however, also revealed that the situation could change if they receive a good offer for Carlos.

“Diego Carlos is completely with us now”, Emery told a press conference about the 31-year-old Brazilian.

“Yes, we were thinking maybe he would leave in case he had a good offer from another team and of course, we were open to listening.

“But from this moment and today, he is with us because we are happy with Diego Carlos and he had good performances last year. This year is the same idea.

“Maybe that can change with a good offer but it’s not in my mind to change something around him.”

Discussions with Fulham were advanced and reportedly the Cottagers were close to signing Carlos in recent days.

If Carlos ends up staying at Villa Park, he will be hoping to start more than last year’s 20 Premier League games this season.