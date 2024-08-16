Jobe Bellingham had offers on the table from Crystal Palace and Brentford this summer, but snubbed them, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Bellingham has just signed a new contract at Sunderland to continue his stay at the Stadium of Light.

The new deal for the 18-year-old midfielder will see him under contract with the Black Cats until the summer of 2028.

Bellingham though had proposals to leave Sunderland and step up to the Premier League.

The midfielder had offers on the table from both Crystal Palace and Brentford.

He snubbed them though after deciding that staying in the Championship at Sunderland was the best move for his development.

He scored seven times in 45 league appearances for Sunderland over the course of last term.

Sunderland signed Bellingham last summer from Birmingham City, where he came through the youth set-up.

It is unclear if there is a release clause in Bellingham’s new Sunderland contract.