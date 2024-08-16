Crystal Palace would not view Newcastle United making Champions League qualification an add-on trigger in a deal for Marc Guehi to be attractive, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Newcastle have been in talks with Crystal Palace in a bid to sign Guehi, but have yet to come up with a deal to satisfy the Eagles despite multiple bids.

The Magpies see Guehi as their top defensive target, though Crystal Palace are looking for in excess of £70m.

Newcastle have been proposing add-ons in the deal, but it is claimed that the idea of the club qualifying for the Champions League triggering those is not attractive to Crystal Palace.

While Newcastle were involved in the Champions League, they are not this season.

And it is felt that there is no guarantee Newcastle would continue to qualify and trigger add-ons related to that.

Crystal Palace also believe that Guehi, if he stays, will only grow in value.

At 24 years old and a first choice centre-back for England, Guehi could be on the radar of even bigger clubs by the time the January transfer window rolls around.