Newcastle United are ‘keeping the pressure on’ in their swoop for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The Magpies have so far faced nothing but disappointment in their bid to add the England centre-back to Eddie Howe’s ranks.

Crystal Palace have turned down no fewer than four offers for Guehi, who they value at in excess of £70m, and Newcastle are considering their options.

It has been speculated that Newcastle could now turn their attention away from Guehi, but according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, they are ‘keeping the pressure on’.

Newcastle still consider the Palace star to be their main defensive target.

Even though they are looking at alternative targets they could switch to, Guehi is their priority and they are not giving up just yet.

How much higher Newcastle might be able and willing to go remains unclear.

It has been suggested that add-ons relating to Newcastle qualifying for the Champions League are not attractive to Crystal Palace.