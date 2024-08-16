Newcastle United sporting director Paul Mitchell is now considering his options amid the Magpies’ fourth bid for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi being set to fall short, according to the Daily Mail.

An impressive season in a Crystal Palace shirt accompanied by an equally impressive showing for England at Euro 2024 has piqued interest in the 24-year-old central defender.

Newcastle United have been hot on his heels having tabled as many as four bids to sign the player.

Their latest bid is in the region of £65m but the Eagles are expected to turn it down as they value Guehi in excess of £70m.

Newcastle are desperate to land another centre-back before the transfer window closes.

Sporting director Mitchell is now considering Newcastle’s options and might walk away from a deal.

However, with two weeks remaining before the summer transfer window closes, time is of utmost importance for Eddie Howe’s team.

It remains to be seen who they target if they fail with their drawn-out attempts to sign Guehi.