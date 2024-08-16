Norwich City, Queens Park Rangers and Wigan are amongst the clubs who are keen on St. Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh and they will scout him on Saturday against Rangers, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 26-year-old striker joined the Scottish Premiership side in the winter window this year and has scored nine times in 21 appearances.

He has a contract until 2026 with the club but St. Johnstone are facing the risk of losing the forward to a club down south this summer as he has a £500,000 release clause.

Sidibeh is attracting attention from clubs in the Championship and League One.

Norwich and QPR are leading the race in the Championship to potentially sign the striker this summer.

He has suitors in League One where Wigan are exploring the possibility of signing Sidibeh in the ongoing transfer window.

All three clubs will send scouts up to Scotland this weekend to watch the striker play against Rangers in the Scottish League Cup.

How Sidibeh handles himself against the Gers could go a long way to determining if clubs make bids for him this summer.

St. Johnstone could be forced to find a new forward in the final weeks of the window if Sidibeh moves south of the border.