Arne Slot has insisted that it is hard to find players who can strengthen his current Liverpool squad in the ongoing transfer window.

Liverpool are the only team in the Premier League who are yet to bring in a new signing for their first-team squad this summer.

Slot, who replaced Jurgen Klopp at the end of last season, is set to start the new season with his predecessor’s squad despite the club’s need for strengthening in certain areas of their squad.

Martin Zubimendi rejected an offer to move to Merseyside and for the Liverpool manager he was a player who would have something different to his team this season.

However, the Reds boss insisted that it is not easy to find players who are good enough to strengthen the already strong Liverpool squad.

Slot said in a press conference: “Our squad is really strong and not so easy to find players who can help us and strengthen the squad.

“Zubimendi was one, to be fair, but he decided not to come.

“Richard [Hughes] is working hard to strengthen the squad.”

Liverpool are unlikely to bring in a defensive midfielder after missing out on Zubimendi this summer.