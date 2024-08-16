Nottingham Forest have joined the hunt for a striker on the books at a Premier League rival and a player who Crystal Palace have explored signing, according to Sky Sports News.

Forest have boosted their wing options this summer with the arrival of Jota Silva, while Ramon Sosa is joining from Argentine side Tallares.

Nuno also wants a central striker and his eyes have been drawn towards Arsenal for a possible solution.

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is the player in Nottingham Forest’s sights and they are amongst the sides keen on taking him from the Emirates Stadium.

Nketiah recently saw Marseille pull out of efforts to sign him due to Arsenal’s asking price.

Forest may have to battle Crystal Palace for Nketiah if they firm up their interest.

Crystal Palace have explored a possible deal to sign the striker as they continue their own recruitment drive.

Nketiah is keen to move on this summer as, at the age of 25, he wants to make sure that he is playing regular first team football this season.