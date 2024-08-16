Nottingham Forest’s pursuit of Gonzalo Montiel is not advanced as Sevilla have registered the full-back with La Liga for the new season.

Montiel spent last season on loan at Forest and the Premier League club are believed to be keen to re-sign him.

However, with two weeks left in the window, the Argentinian is back in Spain and has been in training with Sevilla.

There are suggestions that Nottingham Forest are pushing to secure a deal to take Montiel back to the City Ground in the coming days.

However, according to El Sevillista, the perceived talks are not as advanced as anticipated between the two clubs.

Sevilla appear to be planning for next season with Montiel in their squad as things stand.

The Spanish club have registered the Argentinian in their squad with La Liga ahead of the start of their season.

It remains to be seen whether Nottingham Forest make a serious push to take Montiel back to the East Midlands this summer.