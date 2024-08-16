Nottingham Forest target Bradley Locko has suffered a bad injury which likely puts a move before the transfer window closes out of question.

The defender is on the books at French side Brest, but has been attracting interest in the closing stages of the transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with Locko, but it was Nottingham Forest who were suggested to be making big efforts to land him.

Locko though looks unlikely to move anywhere now as he has, today, injured his Achilles.

The defender has, according to Eurosport.fr, ruptured his Achilles tendon.

Left-back Locko made 33 appearances for Brest in Ligue 1 over the course of the season last term, providing three assists.

He was also recently in action at the Olympics for France.

Brest have Locko, 22, under contract for a further three years and it remains to be seen how quickly he can return to action.