Rangers are unlikely to be able to raise funds by selling one of their wingers to an English Championship club who have been linked with him, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Gers boss Philippe Clement is looking to raise funds in the transfer market to help him rebuild the squad at Ibrox.

He has already said goodbye to Connor Goldson, while Todd Cantwell has asked to leave and Ianis Hagi is up for sale.

It seemed there could be another source of incoming funds though with Leeds United claimed to want Rabbi Matondo.

Selling the winger to Leeds, who need to sign attackers before the transfer window closes, could have suited Rangers.

However, Leeds are not chasing Matondo.

The Whites are not tracking the winger with a view to putting in a bid to take him to Elland Road.

It remains to be seen if there will be concrete interest in Matondo before the transfer window slams shut.