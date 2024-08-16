Real Sociedad have entered the race for Everton target Vitor Roque, giving the Toffees extra competition for the Barcelona attacker.

The Goodison Park outfit have been active in the transfer window so far as they wheel and deal to hand Sean Dyche a competitive squad.

Everton could lose Dominic Calvert-Lewin before the window closes and have been looking at options, including Barcelona man Roque.

The Catalan giants are claimed to have rejected a bid from the Toffees regarding Roque in recent days and they have set an asking price of around €30m to €35m for the teenager.

Earlier this week it was suggested that Portuguese outfit FC Porto have made Roque their transfer priority.

And now according to Brazilian outlet UOL, La Liga outfit Real Sociedad are Everton’s latest competitors as they also want Roque.

It has been suggested that Barcelona are currently waiting for offers and they will decide after considering the deal structure and the type of deal being offered by suitors.

Now it remains to be seen if Everton will be able to offer the most suitable conditions to Barcelona in order to capture Roque in the face of fierce competition.