Crystal Palace could pocket up to £4m from Sheffield United as Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s loan fee, according to the Evening Standard.

A host of Championship have shown interest in Crystal Palace winger Rak-Sakyi this summer.

Norwich City wanted to loan in the winger while Leeds United tested the waters with a big offer for a permanent swoop.

It is Sheffield United who are set to complete the capture of Rak-Sakyi, who is joining the Bramall Lane outfit on a season-long loan.

It has been suggested after receiving interest from Burnley in Rak-Sakyi, the Eagles made last-minute changes to their loan fee demands.

The Blades could end up paying a significant £4m loan fee for Rak-Sakyi if performance related bonuses are achieved.

If no bonuses are met then Sheffield United will pay a minimum of £2m for the loan.

Crystal Palace rate Rak-Sakyi highly and will be keen to see him clock regular game time during his spell at Bramall Lane.