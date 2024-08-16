A move for one of Southampton’s stars to an interested club ‘should happen’, according to the Daily Echo.

Saints boss Russell Martin is keen to make further additions this month and he is close to doing so.

Promising midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu is set to sign for Southampton on loan from Chelsea, while Saints are also looking to land Cameron Archer from Aston Villa on a permanent deal.

Martin is under pressure to balance the books though and attacker Sekou Mara could move on.

It emerged on Thursday night that French side Strasbourg are in for Mara and are expected to speak to the player in the coming hours.

And it is now suggested that Mara joining Strasbourg ‘should happen’.

It is unclear exactly how much Southampton would bring in by offloading Mara to the French top flight side.

Mara has another two years left to run on his Southampton deal and the 22-year-old made a total of 34 appearances for Saints last term, scoring six times.

He also featured for Martin’s men in the Championship playoff final win over Leeds United.